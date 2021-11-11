Irffan Khan's wife Sutapa Sikdar remembers him on 4 years of Qarib Qarib Singlle; pens emotional post

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BABIL Irffan Khan's wife Sutapa Sikdar remembers him on 4 years of Qarib Qarib Singlle; see post

Bollywood late actor Irrfan Khan’s 2017 film Qarib Qarib Singlle recently completed four years. On this special day, his wife Sutapa Sikdar remembered him and shared a heartfelt post on social media. She revealed that despite being away from him, she is still 'qareeb' to him.

Sutapa took to facebook and shared a memory from 2017 where Irrfan had shared the reaction of the critics' to his film Qarib Qarib Singlle. Writing along with it she mentioned, “When the sleep disorder still continues even after one and a half year. And FB opens the flood gate of memory a new one each day and sahir saab says ‘tum hote toh yeh hota” as irrfan really wanted to recite this poetry once somewhere."

Sutapa further wrote, “Bacchansaab’s iconic voice had travelled many a times in student days and irrfan used to marvel at it but twenty five years later sahir Saab took the lead in Fandom over Bacchan Saab and irrfan in those late night conversations would say yaar Muzhe bolna tha yeh..ekbaar …” but some journey’s abruptly stop and leave you #qareebqareebsingle.”

"Kuch log itne qareeb hote hain Ki unke bina bhi Woh zindagi mein qareeb hi rehte hain#irrfan," Sutapa concluded.

Take a look at her post here:

Also read: Remembering Irrfan Khan through his precious memories with son Babil and wife Sutapa [PICS]

Sutapa and Irrfan got married in 1995. Irrfan was diagnosed with neuroendocrine cancer in 2018. He passed away in Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital on April 29, 2020. The have a son, Babil who is all set to make his acting debut with "Qala", produced by Anushka Sharma.

Also read: Babil drops throwback pics of Irrfan Khan with Tom Hanks, says 'I have an insane legacy to live up to'

He has wrapped up his first shooting schedule. The film also stars "Bulbbul" actress Triptii Dimri.