Babil drops throwback pics of Irrfan Khan with Tom Hanks, says 'I have an insane legacy to live up to'

Babil Khan, son of late Bollywood star Irrfan Khan on Monday shared three pictures of his dad on social media. Remarking that he has an 'insane legacy' to live up to, Babil took to his Instagram handle to post some priceless behind-the-scene moments of the star from the sets of his 2016 film, 'Inferno.' Babil’s post showed Irrfan posing with actors Steve Buscemi, Felicity Jones and Tom Hanks, among others.

The first picture showcased Irrfan posing with actor Steve Buscemi white the other two photos featured the late actor with Tom Hanks and Felicity Jones. Sharing the pictures, Babil wrote, ''I have an insane legacy to live up to''. As soon as he shared the post, fans showered love in the comments section.

Most of Babil Khan’s social media posts are dedicated to his late father, Irrfan. Recently, Babil Khan received his graduate degree from the University of Westminster, London, despite having dropped out of college. Earlier this year, Babil had announced in an Instagram post that he is choosing to not continue his studies further in a bid to pursue acting. However, he shared a picture of his degree on photo-sharing app and captioned: "Somehow I've managed to drop out and get my degree."

Babil's mother Sutapa Sikdar dropped a comment on his picture. She said that she feels blessed as Irrfan wanted him to finish his course. "Blessed I feel baba wanted you to finish the course so so much ..love u.. Babila 'let's rocks jai Mata di'" she wrote.

On the professional front, Babil is all set to make his acting debut with 'Qala', produced by Anushka Sharma and her brother Karnesh Ssharma. He has wrapped up his first shooting schedule. The film also stars 'Bulbbul' actress Triptii Dimri. It is directed by Anvitaa Dutt. Also, Babil will be a part of filmmaker Shoojit Sircar's upcoming project.

