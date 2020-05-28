Thursday, May 28, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Celebrities News
  5. Inside SRK's son Abram's birthday celebration with 'favourite, person, music', Gauri Khan shares video

Inside SRK's son Abram's birthday celebration with 'favourite, person, music', Gauri Khan shares video

Amid the coronavirus lockdown the little munchkin celebrated his birthday in his own special day. AbRam listened to his favourite music while his favourite person (his father SRK) read him his favourite book. Proud mommy Gauri Khan shared the father-son moment on social media and wrote, "Listening to ‘scary’ stories. Birthday celebrations with his favourite book, his favourite song and his favourite person".

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: May 28, 2020 16:38 IST
Inside SRK's son Abram's birthday celebration with 'favourite, person, music', Gauri Khan shares vid
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@GAURIKHAN

Inside SRK's son Abram's birthday celebration with 'favourite, person, music', Gauri Khan shares video

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's youngest child AbRam Khan turned a year older on Wednesday and, amid the coronavirus lockdown the little munchkin celebrated his birthday in his own special day. AbRam listened to his favourite music while his favourite person (his father SRK) read him his favourite book. Proud mommy Gauri Khan shared the father-son moment on social media and wrote, "Listening to ‘scary’ stories. Birthday celebrations with his favourite book, his favourite song and his favourite person".

Born on May 27, 2013, AbRam Khan turned seven years old yesterday and, Gauri Khan gave a glimpse of how he celebrated his special day. Take a look:

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan got married in 1991. They are doting parents to their three kids- AbRam, Suhana and Aryan.

View this post on Instagram

Squeezing memories into one frame...

A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on

SRK's  greatest source of pride and inspiration is being a father. The actor recently took to Instagram and shared a drawing made by his youngest son, AbRam, along with a heartfelt caption.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

coronavirus

Fight Against Coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X