Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@GAURIKHAN Inside SRK's son Abram's birthday celebration with 'favourite, person, music', Gauri Khan shares video

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's youngest child AbRam Khan turned a year older on Wednesday and, amid the coronavirus lockdown the little munchkin celebrated his birthday in his own special day. AbRam listened to his favourite music while his favourite person (his father SRK) read him his favourite book. Proud mommy Gauri Khan shared the father-son moment on social media and wrote, "Listening to ‘scary’ stories. Birthday celebrations with his favourite book, his favourite song and his favourite person".

Born on May 27, 2013, AbRam Khan turned seven years old yesterday and, Gauri Khan gave a glimpse of how he celebrated his special day. Take a look:

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan got married in 1991. They are doting parents to their three kids- AbRam, Suhana and Aryan.

SRK's greatest source of pride and inspiration is being a father. The actor recently took to Instagram and shared a drawing made by his youngest son, AbRam, along with a heartfelt caption.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage