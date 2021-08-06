Inside Genelia D'Souza’s intimate birthday bash, Riteish Deshmukh shares video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RITEISHD Inside Genelia D'Souza’s intimate birthday bash

Actress Genelia D'Souza celebrated her 34th birthday on Thursday. The diva had an intimate birthday celebration with her husband Riteish Deshmukh and the kids. The Ek Villain actor shared a video on Instagram giving a sneak-peek into Genelia's birthday bash.

The video showed Gebelia standing next to her sons Riaan, Rahyl and other kids who cut her birthday cake. Riteish captioned the video: "Birthday girl @geneliad !!! Perfect celebration (sic)"

Earlier in the day, Riteish had dedicated a sweet video to Gebelia featuring their cute moments together. He wrote, "Gods must love me. There is no greater feeling than waking up every morning and seeing your face. Inching towards 20 years of being together and feels like it was yesterday.. thank you for being the wonderful partner that you are- happy birthday baiko!!!"

"You are looking younger by the day … can’t say the same about me… soon people will say जिनिलिया के साथ ये अंकल कौन है," he added.

Genelia also commented on the post saying, "Thank you my most favourite human being..I found you and I found my entire world... Thank you for being the reason I feel good through each year of growing up.. Love you more than me."

On the work front, Riteish Deshmukh is all set to star in the horror-comedy film Kakuda alongside Sonakshi Sinha and Saqib Saleen. The film will release digitally in 2022. Talking about the film, the actor said, "I can’t wait to jump right in and work on the film with Sonakshi and Saqib. I personally love the horror-comedy genre and 'Kakuda' is a great opportunity for me to explore the part of a ghostbuster."