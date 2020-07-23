Image Source : INSTAGRAM/IMTIAZALI Imtiaz Ali shares throwback photo of Dil Bechara actress Sanjana Sanghi from Rockstar days

Actress Sanjana Sanghi is all set to make her debut through late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's last film 'Dil Bechara' but did you know she was previously played small roles in films like Hindi Medium and Fukrey Returns that released in 2017. Not just this, she even played the role of Nargis Fakhri's sister in Ranbir Kapoor starrer 2011 film Rockstar directed by Imtiaz Ali. Giving a shout out to the 23-year-old actress ahead of the release of her film, the filmmaker took to social media and shared a throwback photo of Sanjana from her teenage days from the shooting days. Not only this he even shared a poster of Mukesh Chhabra's directorial describing that he is looking forward to the film. Along with the picture, he wrote, "Little Mandy from Rockstar is a big girl now! Looking forward."

Sanjana was quick to acknowledge his post and commented, "Thank you for making little Mandy fall in love with the world of films, you're the best! The rest, I shall call and tell you."

Have a look at the post here:

Check out a glimpse of her role in Rockstar here:

Giving a tribute to actor Irrfan Khan after his demise, Sanjana shared a clipping from the film Hindi Medium and wrote, "Forever grateful for being such a small part of such a beautiful story. I was a third year student in Delhi University when I shot for Hindi Medium, and the thought of just expanding my horizons as a performer by being around such inspirational artists meant the world to me, teaching me that no part as an actor is too big or small. I'm glad I made time away from the academic pressure of writing my thesis in the final year of college, and went ahead and did this. Saved myself from a huge regret I'd have carried with myself forever."

Meanwhile, also check out Sanjana's role in Fukrey 2 and few commercials:

Talking about 'Dil Bechara' it is all set to release on July 24 at 7:30 PM on Disney+ Hotstar which will be available for subscribers and non-subscribers. The film also features Saif Ali Khan in a cameo. Watch the trailer here:

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage