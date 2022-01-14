DYK Imran Khan was 6-year-old when he proposed Juhi Chawla?

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/JUHI CHAWLA Imran Khan was 6-year-old when he proposed Juhi Chawla

On actor Imran Khan's birthday, Juhi Chawla took a stroll down memory lane and shared that the former proposed to her when he was just six years old. She also shared a picture collage on her Instagram handle, including one picture of Imran when he was a little boy. "Imran proposed to me when he was 6 years old ..!!!!.... heere ki pehchaan tab se hai usmein (He's known the mark of a real diamond since) ..!!!! Happy Happy Birthday to my youngest suitor ever ..!!!! A 100 trees for you Imran," Juhi wrote. For the unversed, Imran played a young Aamir Khan in 'Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak,' the film which was headlined by his uncle, Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla.

The actor, who celebrated his birthday on January 13, not only starred in Qayamat Se Qayamat, but went on to play a slightly older version of Aamir as a child in 'Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander.' Both the films were directed by Mansoor Khan.

Imran, who made his Bollywood debut as a lead actor in 'Jaane Tu Yaa Jaane Naa', has not been seen in a film since 2015's 'Katti Batti'. The actor had also directed a short film Mission Mars: Keep Walking India. Apart from this, Imran starred in films like Delhi Belly, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, I Hate Luv Storys among others.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan and Avantika Malik tied the knot in January 2011. They parted ways in 2019. The couple also has a daughter named Imara.