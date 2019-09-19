IIFA 2019: Deepika Padukone compares Ranveer Singh with a cartoon character

If there’s any couple whose PDA will make you fall in love with them even more, they are undoubtedly Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. The duo recently made us fall in love with them, even more, when they graced the IIFA 2019 held in Mumbai on September 18. From kissing his lady love to holding her dress, Ranveer again proved that he’s the world’s best husband. Well, now it’s now time for Deepika to show some love on hubby which reflected in her latest Instagram story.

Deepika took to her Instagram handle to share a collage of Ranveer on one side and Despicable Me's character Agnes Gru on the other side and said that hers did the better. On the picture was a question, "Who did it better?" to which she wrote, "Mine." The photo clearly indicated the 'choti' which the Padmaavat actor pulled off really well during the event. Have a look at her post:

Meanwhile, check out the duo's pictures from IIFA 2019:

Deepika at IIFA 2019

Deepika at IIFA 2019

Ranveer at IIFA 2019

On the professional front, the couple will be seen together in Kabir Khan's 83 where Ranveer will be seen playing the role of former cricketer Kapil Dev while Deepika will play his on-screen wife.

