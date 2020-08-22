I need to breathe: Sooraj Pancholi leaves Instagram, deletes all posts except one

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SOORAJPANCHOLI Sooraj Pancholi leaves Instagram, deletes all posts except one

Bollywood actor Sooraj Pancholi has been in the limelight for his alleged connections to the Disha Salian suicide case as well as Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. The actor has been the victim of social media backlash for the past couple of months. As a result, Sooraj Pancholi has bid adieu to the photo-sharing social media app Instagram. The actor has deleted all his posts except one that he shared on his 28th birthday in 2018.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Sooraj Pancholi wrote, "See you Instagram! Hopefully will see you someday when the world is a better place. I need to breathe #Suffocated"

The only post left on Sooraj Pancholi's account reads, " I don’t know where to start from. It is difficult to express some feelings when so many people, so many emotions are involved. First, I want to thank those who have stood by me like a pillar of strength. It has been a long journey that started when I was still trying to understand life......This is about how I feel. For as long as I can remember, my dream has always been to make my parents proud. I have always tried to be a good son to them. In the last 6 years, I’ve tried harder everyday to achieve this dream and to be positive."

Sooraj Pancholi has denied allegations that he was in a relationship with Sushant's former manager Disha Salian. He claimed that he never met her and also rubbished the pictures which showed him partying with a bunch of friends. While it was claimed that the viral picture features Sooraj with Disha, the actor clarified that it is his friend.

Earlier, Sooraj Pancholi had also submitted a complaint to Mumbai Police over him being linked to the death cases of Sushant Singh Rajput, and his ex-manager Disha Salian. In his complaint submitted at Versova police station in Mumbai, Pancholi had said that he is being defamed on various social media platforms, including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, by being linked to Sushant and Disha's deaths. "We have received an application from Sooraj Pancholi and an enquiry is on," Versova police station's senior inspector Raghvendra Thakur said.

Furthermore, a source close to the actor informed Bombay Times, “Sooraj has been harassed since Sushant and Disha's deaths, owing to fake news that was carried by sections of media, social media and YouTube. He has filed a complaint against certain media houses, Youtubers and certain people who have been spreading fake news and conspiracy theories on Facebook. He wants the rumour mongers to be accountable for the mental harassment caused to him, and also, they must prove the baseless charges levelled against him."

