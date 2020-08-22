I need to breathe: Sooraj Pancholi leaves Instagram, deletes all posts except one

Bollywood actor Sooraj Pancholi has been in the limelight for his alleged connections to the Disha Salian suicide case as well as Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. The actor has been the victim of social media backlash for the past couple of months. As a result, Sooraj Pancholi has bid adieu to the photo-sharing social media app Instagram. The actor has deleted all his posts except one that he shared on his 28th birthday in 2018.
Taking to his Instagram stories, Sooraj Pancholi wrote, "See you Instagram! Hopefully will see you someday when the world is a better place. I need to breathe #Suffocated"
The only post left on Sooraj Pancholi's account reads, " I don’t know where to start from. It is difficult to express some feelings when so many people, so many emotions are involved. First, I want to thank those who have stood by me like a pillar of strength. It has been a long journey that started when I was still trying to understand life......This is about how I feel. For as long as I can remember, my dream has always been to make my parents proud. I have always tried to be a good son to them. In the last 6 years, I’ve tried harder everyday to achieve this dream and to be positive."
View this post on Instagram
Today I complete 28 years of my life. I want to take up this moment to share a few thoughts that have been in my heart for a while. I wanted to wait to speak out until the case ended, but it’s taken longer than expected. I don’t know where to start from. It is difficult to express some feelings when so many people, so many emotions are involved. First, I want to thank those who have stood by me like a pillar of strength. It has been a long journey that started when I was still trying to understand life. I have been fighting the case in court for the last 6 years, with patience and respect, waiting for the trial to be completed. In this process I have been called a murderer, a criminal, an abuser and so much worse. I read these things about me almost every single day. And my heartfelt effort has always been to be strong, respectful and ignore it. But they still fill my and my loved ones’ heart with so much sadness. I don’t blame the people who call me names, because that’s how i have been portrayed in public, but i’m not the monster that has been portrayed in headlines. I know how easy it is to think the worst of someone and accuse them but it is exceptionally hard to prove myself innocent as there’s a procedure that we need to follow. A procedure that has taken long enough that i have been made to feel guilty without even being given a fair chance to prove my innocence. There have been accusations and assumptions but there has been no validation. But, this is not about what others say. This is about how I feel. For as long as I can remember, my dream has always been to make my parents proud. I have always tried to be a good son to them. In the last 6 years, I’ve tried harder everyday to achieve this dream and to be positive. So today, I am praying with my heart that our family can move forward, that the trial can come to a fair end and that I can give back all the love, support and strength I have received from so many of you. Thank you to all of you who constantly send positivity my way. You may not know it, but every single one of your prayers has helped.
Sooraj Pancholi has denied allegations that he was in a relationship with Sushant's former manager Disha Salian. He claimed that he never met her and also rubbished the pictures which showed him partying with a bunch of friends. While it was claimed that the viral picture features Sooraj with Disha, the actor clarified that it is his friend.
Earlier, Sooraj Pancholi had also submitted a complaint to Mumbai Police over him being linked to the death cases of Sushant Singh Rajput, and his ex-manager Disha Salian. In his complaint submitted at Versova police station in Mumbai, Pancholi had said that he is being defamed on various social media platforms, including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, by being linked to Sushant and Disha's deaths. "We have received an application from Sooraj Pancholi and an enquiry is on," Versova police station's senior inspector Raghvendra Thakur said.
Furthermore, a source close to the actor informed Bombay Times, “Sooraj has been harassed since Sushant and Disha's deaths, owing to fake news that was carried by sections of media, social media and YouTube. He has filed a complaint against certain media houses, Youtubers and certain people who have been spreading fake news and conspiracy theories on Facebook. He wants the rumour mongers to be accountable for the mental harassment caused to him, and also, they must prove the baseless charges levelled against him."
