Hrithik Roshan's heartwarming birthday wishes for 'Supermom' Pinkie, shares adorable video

Hrithik Roshan has a close bond with his family and often shares videos and photos. The actor took to social media to share a special video message for his mother Pinkie Roshan on her birthday. Hrithik Roshan shared a video and along with the post, he wrote in the caption, "Chaplin said, "to truly laugh, learn to take your pain and play with it"..... Mama, this is I learned from you :)...Here's to an adventure that has only just begun!! I love you. Come on everybody !!! Clap your hands.

Saba Azad commented on the video, “Best video ever!!!” Pashmina Roshan commented, “Awwwwww.” Rakesh Roshan wrote in the comments, “Hahaha well-captured Happiness no more to explain..” Ishan Khatter, Kunal Kapoor and Ronit Roy also dropped hearts in the comments section. One fan commented, "Omg unbelievable looks much younger. Age is just a number for sure. Happy Birthday". Another commented, "This is adorable..happy happy birthday Aunty".

He recently shared a glimpse of how he changed during the filming of the movie. He wrote a long note which read, "5 weeks. Start to finish. Post vacation to post-shoot. Mission accomplished. Thank you knees, back, ankles, shoulders and spine and mind. You guys love a good fight. I love you all. Now time to rest and recuperate and begin to find an even better balance."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in Vikram Vedha opposite Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte. He will next be seen in Fighter alongside Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. Directed by Siddharth Anand, Fighter is touted as India's first aerial action film.

