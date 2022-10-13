Hrithik Roshan's throwback photo with girlfriend Saba Azad from London makes fans go 'awwww'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HRITHIK ROSHAN Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are one of the most sizzling pairs in Bollywood. They've been head over heels in love since the couple revealed their relationship. Neither Saba nor the actor shy away from expressing their love on social media. Following the tradition, on the occasion of Karwa Chauth, Hrithik dropped an adorable throwback selfie with the actress-singer from their London vacation. Saba is seen cutely sitting on a bench while Hrithik takes the selfie. "Girl on a bench.Summer 2022. London. The Van Gogh immersive experience," Hrithik captioned the post with a red heart emoji.

Reacting to it, Saba commented, "Van Gogh on a lazy summer afternoon.. best day with the best egg." Hrithik's cousin Pashmin Roshan also reacted to the post. "Cuties," she commented. Well, Saba appears to be getting along well with the Roshan clan. The actress is often spotted at Hrithik Roshan's house for gatherings.

Rumours about Hrithik and Saba's relationship started when they were spotted out on a dinner date together in February. Later, Saba also joined Hrithik's family for a get-together. The rumours came to an end after the two walked hand-in-hand at actor Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash. ALSO READ: Ishaan Khatter grooves to Hrithik Roshan's 'Main aisa kyun hoon', says 'impromptu tribute to OG'

Saba is a multi-talented actor and singer. She was a part of many noteworthy Bollywood films like 'Detective Byomkesh Bakshyi', 'Shaandaar', and 'Karwaan'. Like Hrithik, Saba's feed is also proof of the fact the two are madly in love with each other.

Hrithik Roshan's work front

The actor was last seen in Vikram Vedha, which is an official Hindi remake of a Tamil film with the same title. The film starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. The story of Vikram Vedha is full of twists and turns, as a tough cop Vikram (Saif Ali Khan) sets out to track and chase a dreaded gangster Vedha (Hrithik Roshan). What unfolds is a cat-and-mouse chase, where Vedha - a master storyteller - helps Vikram peel back layers through a series of stories leading to thought-provoking moral ambiguities. ALSO READ: Video: Hrithik Roshan cuts off black thread he wore for Vikram Vedha, explains its significance

Next, the actor will next be seen in Siddharth Anand's upcoming action thriller film Fighter alongside Deepika Padukone. He also has Krrish 4 in his kitty.

