Video: Hrithik Roshan cuts off black thread he wore for Vikram Vedha, explains its significance

Hrithik Roshan is riding high on the success of his newly released film Vikram Vedha. The actor is garnering praise for his role a dreaded gangster Vedha. On Monday, took to Instagram and opened up about how he detaches himself from every character that "terrifies" him by wearing a red or black sacred thread. Just like several other celebrities Hrithik also believes in following particular rituals for his films. Hrithik also shared a small clip in which he is seen cutting his black thread with a pair of scissors with gym equipment in the background.

Explaining the significance of the thread, Hrithik wrote, "Time to let go. I don't know exactly when I started doing this. Or even why. But I realized today that I've secretly done this for every character that terrified me. Mostly it's a red mauli ( kabir wore that) and sometimes it's a black thread. Can't even remember when I started this. Was it kaho na pyaar hai ? Or koi mil gaya or much later ? ( Wil have to go back and check my wrists or neck in those films ) cause it's never planned. Vedha got it at dress rehearsals n became it. Kabir got it at the War mahurat pooja and I made it a part of him. I think I do it cause it physically anchors the commitment I make to myself before I begin. A secret pact between me and myself."

Hrithik mentioned that the ritual of cutting the thread has always been confusing and he tried doing so after Vedha, but couldn't.

He added, "The ritual of cutting it is always confusing. For vedha I tried once my shoot got over but couldn't , then when my dub got over , but again couldn't. And then I finally did when the question I ask myself had a satisfactory answer 'Did I give this everything I had?' 'Can I do more ?' - it's a question that scares me , drives me , n keeps me searching for more. Vedha has been a terrific journey. Thru him I learnt to be. At peace with my failings. Unafraid and unapologetic.I will always be grateful to my directors and writers Pushkar and Gayatri for creating this opportunity. Thank you Vedha. I let go. With love and gratitude."

Netizens reactions

Hrithik's post has garnered a lot of likes and comments from netizens. "You inspire," actor Ayushmann Khurrana commented. "This is so beautiful," actor Aditi Rao Hydari wrote. "Totally relate to it. This cleansing is so real, resetting and liberating. Congratulations on a spectacular performance and a film bro," actor R Madhavan wrote.

About Vikram Vedha

Vikram Vedha is an official Hindi remake of a Tamil film with the same title, which starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. The story of Vikram Vedha is full of twists and turns, as a tough cop Vikram (Saif Ali Khan) sets out to track and chase a dreaded gangster Vedha (Hrithik Roshan). What unfolds is a cat-and-mouse chase, where Vedha - a master storyteller - helps Vikram peel back layers through a series of stories leading to thought-provoking moral ambiguities.

Hrithik Roshan's upcoming films

Meanwhile, Hrithik will next be seen in Siddharth Anand's upcoming action thriller film Fighter alongside Deepika Padukone. He also has Krrish 4 in his kitty.

