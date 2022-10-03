Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik's nomination by Soundarya Sharma irks fans, say 'isko nikalo sabse pehle' | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/COLORS Bigg Boss 16 first nomination task

Bigg Boss 16 kickstarted on October 2 with 16 contestants locked inside the house. This season several popular names from the entertainment industry have entered Salman Khan's show but it seems like singer Abdu Rozik has already become fans' favourite. Popularly known as Chota Bhaijaan, Abdu Rozik has been able to garner massive attention from the audience in the first episode with his fun antics. On Monday makers dropped a promo of today's episode in which the nominations round will take place. In a short clip, actress Soundarya Sharma can be seen nominating Abdu. This has left the fans disappointed who want to see Abdu in the show. They slammed Soundarya for taking Abdu's name.

Watch the video below:

In the video, Soundarya Sharma can be seen nominating Abdu and saying 'sorry' for her decision. Tina Datta and Manya Singh also said 'sorry' after making their nominations. The names of the contestants they voted out have not been revealed yet. Bigg Boss then told the contestants that he is upset with Tina, Manya, and Soundarya for saying 'sorry.' He also punished them by assigning all house duties to them until his next order.

Netizens reactions

In no time, social media was bombarded with mean comments for the actress as fans extended their support to Abdu. One of the users wrote, "Soundarya nominated Abdu .. what the hell. Why?" Another wrote, "Abdu hi best hai baki sab bekar." "She nominated Abdu..isko nikalo sabse pehle," wrote another. A fan also mentioned, "Very good..... Pahle nominate kro fir sorry.... Achha hua...iss baar biggboss achha jayega."

Meanwhile, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia has become the first captain of the house. Archana Gautam, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Tina Datta, Sajid Khan, Priyanka Chahra Choudhary, Ankit Gupta, MC Stan, Gautam Singh Vig, Shalin Bhanot, Shiv Thakare, Manya Singh, Gori Nagori and Sreejita De are seen participating in the show this year.

