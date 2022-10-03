Punjabi singer Alfaaz rushed to hospital after being 'attacked', Honey Singh strongly reacts

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HONEY SINGH Honey Singh, Alfaaz

Punjabi singer Alfaaz also known as Amanjot Singh Panwar was rushed to the hospital was he was allegedly attacked in Mohali on Saturday night. Reportedly the singer suffered multiple injuries on his head, arms, and legs as he was rammed by a reversing tempo truck outside Pal Dabha on Banur-Landran road. The news was also shared by rapper-singer Honey Singh.

In a now-deleted post, Singh had posted a photo of Alfaaz resting on a hospital bed with a warning for the 'attackers'. "My brother @itsaslialfaaz has been attacked last night, Whoever planned this Mo*********er I won't let u go !! Take my words !! Everyone pls pray for him," he wrote on Instagram. Later, he deleted his post from his account.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HONEY SINGHHoney Singh posts for Alfaaz; deletes it later

Hours after taking the post down, the 'Blue Eyes' hitmaker posted an update about Alfaaz. He shared that the singer is out of danger and also thanked Mohali Police for swift action. "Special thanx to mohali police who caught the culprits who hit alfaaz with a tempo traveller on road last nite @itsaslialfaaz is now out of danger too," he wrote.

Media reports claim that Alfaaz was caught between an argument of the dhaba owners. He was leaving with his friends when a former employee of the dhaba, was attempting to flee over some financial dispute. He tried to sought Alfaaz's help but in vain. Later, he tried to run away with the owner's tempo and hit the Punjabi singer while reversing the vehicle.

The man has been arrested by Mohali Police.

For the unversed, Honey Singh and Alfaaz are one of the most popular duos in the Punjabi music industry. Together, they have given multiple chartbuster songs, the most famous being -- Haye Mera Dil, Bebo, Birthday Bash, and Yaar Bathere.

Latest Entertainment News