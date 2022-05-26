Hrithik Roshan & rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad share love glances at Karan Johar's birthday party | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Hrithik Roshan & rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are painting the town red with their unmatched chemistry. Often snapped walking hand in hand outside restaurants and at the airports, the duo is rumored to be dating each other. Meanwhile, they both have neither agreed nor denied their relationship rumours. But the couple made their relationship red carpet official at Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash on Wednesday night. The much-in-love couple arrived in style in colour coordinated outfits. Hrithik couldn't keep his hands off his ladylove. They both were even caught exchanging love glances as they posed together for the paparazzi.

Check out their red carpet romance below:

The duo was seen in all-black outfits matching the theme of the party. While Saba looked stunning in a cutout black dress. Hrithik Roshan looked dapper in a black suit.

Karan Johar's birthday bash witnessed several Bollywood couples including Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif, Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan, Sussanne Khan, Arslan Goni, Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan, Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao among others.

Take a look:

Hrithik and Saba have been reportedly been dating since the past few months. Saba Azad seemingly made her relationship with Bollywood star Instagram official by calling him "mon amour". Recently, when Saba took to her Instagram handle and announced her next project 'Minimum', an international drama, Hrithik had reacted to the post.

She shared in her post: "My next with these gems - in @variety today!! Saba Azad, Namit Das, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Rumana Molla to Star in 'MINIMUM', Immigrant Indian Drama Feature Set In Belgium, jointly produced by Platoon One Films and Ellanar Films. Produced by Shiladitya Bora and Radhika Lavu, the film is slated to go on floors in June 2022. The international drama will be helmed by writer-actor Rumana Molla in her directorial debut."

Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad's upcoming projects

Saba made her acting debut with 'Dil Kabaddi,' and was also seen in the 2011 film 'Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge' alongside Saqib Saleem. She was last seen in an anthology series 'Feels like Ishq'.

Hrithik, on the other hand, after a hiatus of two years, will be next seen in the Hindi remake of the 2017 runaway Tamil success, 'Vikram Vedha' essaying the role of Vikram along with Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte and Rohit Saraf.