Hrithik Roshan is flattered after being voted as sexiest Asian male of the decade

Hrithik Roshan is one of the most good-looking actors of the industry and no one doubts about that. To prove the fact, we have good news for his fans that the actor been voted as the Sexiest Asian Male of 2019 in an online poll which was released in London on Wednesday. The actor who had a great 2019 in terms of his profession topped the annual 'Sexiest Asian Male' ranking compiled by British newsweekly Eastern Eye. Fans from all over the world voted for him and gave him double happiness as he topped the overall ranking for the last 10 years as well.

Talking about the achievement, he said, "I would like to thank everyone who feels so and has voted for me; I am flattered. Just a person's looks are not relevant in the larger scheme of things. I don't judge people by the way they look. Similarly, I don't judge myself either by the way I look. What is attractive in a person is his/her story, journey and the way that person has dealt with situations in his/her own life. Looking a certain way for my characters is just a part of my job, which takes a lot of effort and hard work."

The Entertainment Editor and author of the annual ranking Asjad Nazir shared his thoughts about the actor and said, “Hrithik is the most voted for star since the list was founded 16 years ago and consistently shown there is more to him than the Greek God looks, and physique.”

Apart from our Greek God, other Indian celebrities also gained spots in the ranking. Kabir Singh actor Shahid Kapoor grabbed the second spot, television actor Vivian Dsena took the third spot, Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli ranked at the seventh spot and actor Tiger Shroff made his debut by making a place at the fourth position.

On the professional front, Hrithik has the last impressed audience with her performance in films like Super 30 and War.

