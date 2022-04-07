Sussanne Khan shares an inside view of her Goan bar and restaurant Vedro | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ SUZKR Sussanne Khan recently hosted a party at her new restaurant Vedro

Highlights Sussanne Khan's new restaurant in Goa will be up and running in a few days

In a video, Sussanne is seen giving final touches to the seating area of her restaurant Vedro

At the inauguration party, Sussanne's ex-husband Hrithik Roshan was also present

Sussanne Khan recently hosted an inauguration party at her restaurant and bar in Goa, named Vedro. The newly opened outlet is in Panjim and is expected to see the public coming in soon. At the inauguration party, Sussanne's friends Pooja Bedi, Abhishek and Pragya Kapoor, her ex-husband Hrithik Roshan and rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni were also present, among other friends and family members. The party made headlines as former couple Hrithik and Sussanne were both snapped with their current partners Saba Azad and Arslan, respectively.

Read: Hrithik Roshan-Sussanne Khan to Ranbir Kapoor-Deepika Padukone: Celebs going on double dates with their ex

Meanwhile, Sussanne shared a glimpse of her new place in Goa on Instagram. The interiors give off calm vibes and go well with the overall relaxed ambiance of Goa. In the clip, Sussanne is seen giving final touches to her place as she sets up some designer objects and wall hangings in the right place, organises the seating arrangement, and even sets up the carpet on the floor.

Vedro has an earthy feel to it. The green leaves painted on the white walls, jute and wooden art pieces, crochet chandeliers and more such items give it a very stylish and contemporary feel and look.

Read: It's a yes! Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are dating, confirms THIS actress

Sussanne shared the video on Instagram, writing, "All that glitters is definitely MORE than Gold… now open a Labour of our Heart (sic)." She also shared that the place will be up and running in Spring 2022, which is around the corner.

She also shared glimpses of her party with Hrithik, Saba, Arslan and others in attendance. She shared another snippet of all the moments from the get-together of friends and family members. She captioned the post, "The most precious blessing of Life is to be relentlessly surrounded by the best energy… And it definitely takes a whole Village to make a girls dream come true.. So Here goes to my incredible Village of The best hearts… Thank you for always being there for me with all your might…I Love you all…full power ahead. P.S. Let’s make this the best Life possible (sic)."