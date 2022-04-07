Hrithik Roshan-Sussanne Khan to Ranbir Kapoor-Deepika Padukone: Celebs going on double dates with their ex

Follow us on Image Source : INSTGARAM/SUSSANNE KHAN, SNEHZALA Celebs going on double dates with their ex

All eyes were on Hrithik Roshan and Sussane when the ex-flames were spotted holding hands of their partners recently. Fans were more curious when photos of the former couple partying together surfaced on the Internet. However, it is not the first time that ex celebrity couples were seen partying together in the company of their current partners. Earlier, Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor among many others were also seen spending time together after parting ways. Take a look:

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan have clearly set the bar high by continuing to remain respectful with each other after separation. And interestingly, the two have found love again. Hrithik is rumoured to be dating singer-actor Saba Azad, while Sussanne is believed to be in a relationship with Aly Goni's cousin Arslan Goni. The four of them along with other members of Bollywood recently partied together in Goa. Sussane shared several pictures from the bash.

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone

Ringing the New Year together, Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone sent the Internet into meltdown when they found out that the former couple was together on Jan 1st. Ranbir and Alia and Ranveer and Deepika went to Rajasthan with their respective families to celebrate the special occasion.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin

It was rather shocking for cine buffs to see Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin go on a double date holiday together. The duo were seen at New York’s Hamptons. Chris was seen bonding with Gwy's husband Brad Falchuk alongside Dakota Johnson - the musician's on-off girlfriend. the photos of their beachy vacation went viral on social media.

Justin Bieber and Kendall Jenner

Proof Justin and Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker have often been spotted together. The foursome not only attended Super Bowl LVI at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif together, but also went on a double date after Hailey Baldwin recovered from health issues.