It's a yes! Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are dating, confirms THIS actress

Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad and Sussane Khan-Arslan Goni have been the talk of the tinsel town ever since they were spotted partying together in Goa. Not only this, but the four of them even shared pictures on their respective social media handles. This has left people talking about how the former Bollywood couple Hrithik and Sussanne have clearly set the bar high by continuing to remain respectful with each other after separation. And now it seems that the two of them have finally moved on in life and found love in their life! Hrithik is rumoured to be dating singer-actor Saba Azad, while Sussanne is believed to be in a relationship with Aly Goni's cousin Arslan Goni. Not only this but the two couples were even spotted leaving the airport premises hand-in-hand with their alleged partners. While the actors are still silent about their relationship status, it seems that the reality about them dating is finally out, all thanks to none other than Pooja Bedi!

Speaking to Bombay Times in an interview, Pooja who also joined them at the party said that she is happy that both Hrithik and Sussanne have foundlove again in their lives. She told the portal, "Overall, I am just happy when people find love, as not all relationships last forever. So, when you move out of what is not working and find someone who enables and empowers your journey ahead, it becomes liberating for any individual. You feel glad to leave behind what was wonderful but wasn’t working anymore. Everyone must find meaningful and purposeful relationships at different phases of their lives."

Further, she said, "I'm delighted both Hrithik and Sussanne maintain so much respect and support between them and that both have found love again."

Meanwhile, speaking about their pictures, it showed the former couple along with their new partners can be seen posing for an adorable selfie. The particular snap features Hrithik holding Saba close as they pose with Sussanne and Arslan. For the party, Hrithik chose to wear a black T-shirt while Saba looked radiant in a beautiful pink outfit. Sussanne donned a black dress and Arslan opted for a beachy shirt.

The bash was hosted by Sussanne to mark the launch of her recently designed new restaurant in Goa. "The most precious blessing of Life is to be relentlessly surrounded by the best energy… And it definitely takes a whole Village to make a girls dream come true.. So Here goes to my incredible Village of The best hearts… Thank you for always being there for me with all your might...I love you all...full power ahead P.S Let's make this the best life possible. Vedro Goa has arrived. Bar+kitchen #panjimgoa #newkonkanbreeze #timenevergoesbyslowy," Sussanne captioned the post.

Hrithik and Sussanne, who were childhood sweethearts, got married in 2000. They announced their separation in 2013 and got divorced a year later. They continue to co-parent sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan.

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan will next be seen in Vikram Vedha and Fighter.