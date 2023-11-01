How Kiara Advani Celebrated Her First Karwa Chauth? See Pics

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kiara Advani Karwa Chauth mehendi

Several Bollywood actors and couples will celebrate their first Karwa Chauth today. One of them is also the Shershah actors Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra. The couple got married on February 7, 2023 in Rajasthan. Sid and Kiara like to keep their lives private but the actor did share a picture of her first Karwa Chauth preps. She took to her Instagram profile and posted a picture of her mehendi. Well, it's nothing what you might imagine and just a star. It seems like the actor swears by 'less is more'.

Kiara Advani's mehendi

Kiara posted an Instagram story where a star mehendi can be seen on her left hand. Netizens also noticed the actor wearing her wedding ring. For those who don't know this is Kiara's first Karwa Chauth after marriage. The couple flew down to Delhi from Mumbai to celebrate their first Karwa Chauth at Kiara's in-law's house.

Kiara's sargi is better than yours'

Advani also posted a video on her Instagram story, where she can be seen pouring maple syrup on pancakes. She titled the photo as 'feast day' and it seems like Kiara had her sargi early in the morning. The actor has always been respectful towards rituals and their timings and seems like Kiara is leaving no stone unturned to make her first Karwa Chauth a successful one.

On the work front

Kiara Advani was last seen in Kartik Aryan starrer Satya Prem Ki Katha and the movie did wonders at the box office. Both the lead actors won praise for their performance in Aneez Bazmi's directorial and Kiara was said to deliver her career best in SPKK. She will next be seen opposite old co-star and friend Ram Charan Teja. Both the actor will mark their second collaboration in RC 15. If reports are to be believed then, Kiara has also been finalised opposite Ranveer Singh in Don 3.

