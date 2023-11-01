Deepika, Ranveer spotted kissing after Koffee with Karan 8 controversy

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh at Jio World Plaza launch

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are still in the trends even one week after the release of first episode of Koffee With Karan 8. The opening episode of the new season made headlines for several reasons and is still trending high on the internet. On the episode, Deepika talked about the time when she started dating Ranveer but the two were also meeting other people casually. This statement sparked controversy online and the two even became a meme fodder for the netizens, after the episode was aired. Now, the two were spotted at the launch event of Jio World Plaza where the duo rocked the night by walking on the red carpet and videos and pictures of them interacting with the entire Ambani family is doing rounds on the internet. Apart from this, a video wherein Ranveer is seen cutely planting a kiss on Deepika's cheek is trending high on the internet

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANIDeepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh at Jio World Plaza launch

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANIDeepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh at Jio World Plaza launch

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANIDeepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh at Jio World Plaza launch

The star-studded event was attended by several Bollywood celebrities including Sara Ali Khan, Rashmika Mandanna, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Suniel Shetty, John Abraham, Madhuri Dixit Nene, and Katrina Kaif, among many others.

More deets about Jio World Plaza

Reliance Industries Limited announced the opening of Jio World Plaza, an immersive retail destination for top-end, global standard shopping and entertainment experiences in India. The Jio World Plaza is located in BKC, the heart of Mumbai, and will open doors to the public on November 1.

Also Read: Video of Kareena Kapoor greeting Ambanis at Jio Plaza launch goes viral | WATCH

Deepika-Ranveer on work front

Ranveer was last seen in Karan Johar's directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani alongside Alia Bhatt.

He will next be seen in the next installment of Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe titled Singham Again. He will be reprising his role as Sangram "Simmba" Bhalerao.

On the other hand, Deepika last featured in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan, which became the highest-grossing Hindi film ever. After Jawan, Deepika will be seen next in Hrithik Roshan's Fighter, Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD and Rohit Shetty's Singham Again.

Latest Entertainment News