Video of Kareena Kapoor greeting Ambanis at Jio Plaza launch goes viral | WATCH

Kareena Kapoor Khan attended the star-studded launch event of Jio World Plaza in Mumbai on Tuesday night. She graced the red carpet wearing a golden and copper co-ord set, exuding elegance and showcasing her radiant presence at the event. Several pictures and videos of the actress are doing rounds on the internet wherein she can be seen walking the red carpet and greeting and hugging Mukesh Ambani and Isha Ambani at the Jio World Plaza launch.

Check out the viral video:

The star-studded event was attended by several Bollywood celebrities including Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Rashmika Mandanna, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Suniel Shetty, John Abraham, Madhuri Dixit Nene, and Katrina Kaif, among many others.

More deets about Jio World Plaza

Reliance Industries Limited announced the opening of Jio World Plaza, an immersive retail destination for top-end, global standard shopping and entertainment experiences in India. The Jio World Plaza is located in BKC, the heart of Mumbai, and will open doors to the public on November 1.

The Plaza is designed as an exclusive hub for retail, leisure, and dining. Spanning four levels across a sprawling 7,50,000 square feet area, the retail mix boasts an impressive roster of 66 luxury brands. Notable international newcomers to the Indian market include Balenciaga, the Giorgio Armani Café, Pottery Barn Kids, Samsung Experience Centre, EL&N Café, and Rimowa. Mumbai welcomes its first stores of Valentino, Tory Burch, YSL, Versace, Tiffany, Ladurée, and Pottery Barn, while key flagships include other iconic brands like Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Cartier, Bally, Giorgio Armani, Dior, YSL, and Bulgari

