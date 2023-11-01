Wednesday, November 01, 2023
     
Koffee With Karan 8: Congress leader backs Deepika Padukone for her 'open relationship' remark on show

Congress Party's spokersperson Supriya Shrinate on Tuesday took to her X (formerly Twitter) account to back Deepika for her recent remarks on Karan Johar-hosted show. In her post, she even lashed out at the trolls for the actor's "character assassination". Scroll down to read her complete post.

Aseem Sharma New Delhi Updated on: November 01, 2023 7:17 IST
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh became the first guest
Image Source : INSTAGRAM Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh became the first guest on Koffee With Karan 8

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh is making the headlines everyday ever since they featured in the opening episode of the new season of popular celebrity chat show, Koffee With Karan. On the show, Deepika talked about the time when she started dating Ranveer and how they were allowed to see other people during the starting phase of their unofficial relationship. For this comment, a section of people criticised the actress and after the episode went online, the two even became a meme fodder for the netizens. However, the actress also got support from many of her fans across the globe as they defended her living her life on her terms. Recently, a popular Congress leader has also come forward in support of the actress and penned a long note in support of Deepika on X (formerly twitter).

Indian National Congress (INC)'s spokesperson Supriya Shrinate in her post wrote, '', ''What have we become? A couple sits together on a talk show and talks about their relationship, their marriage, their courtship. A young woman, who is a super achiever talks about her struggles with mental health - she actually emboldens many more to deal with this unspoken demon. A young man, no mean achiever either, talks about how he stood by her when she went through the trauma.''

Attacking the trolls, Supriya wrote, ''Instead of applauding their courage to speak about issues  that we brush under the carpet as a society - they, especially the woman has become the subject of vicious trolling, character assassination and vulgar memes. Why can’t people handle reality, why do raw human emotions make them uncomfortable, why does everything have to be candy flossed, why have people become this bitter, so full of hate, so inhumane and so judgemental?''

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut calls out Punjabi Singer Shubh for THIS post, says 'one must be ashamed.."

Ranveer and Deepika got married in 2018 in an intimate wedding at Italy's Lake Como. In the episode, the duo for the first time unveiled their wedding video to the world. After watching the video, KWK's host Karan Johar turned emotional and even hugged the duo. 

