When Aishwarya Rai gave befitting reply to David Letterman for asking if all Indians live with their parents

Aishwarya Rai appeared on David Letterman's popular talk show in 2005 where he quizzed the actor on several topics and even tried to take jibe at the Indian culture. Aishwarya, who is known for her witty and quick answers, gave perfect reply to the host each time on the show.

aishwarya rai
Image Source : X Aishwarya appeared on David Letterman's show in 2005

ishwarya Rai Bachchan has turned 50 today, November 1. The actress, in nearly three decade long career, has achieved immense love from the people around the world. The actress became a global star after her first Hollywood flick titled Bride and Prejudice was released in 2004. She was also invited to popular late night shows of its time hosted by David Letterman. The episode is still considered one of the most watched and loved by Indian audiences wherein Aishwarya Rai schooled the host several times for taking a jibe at the Indian culture. When David asked Aishwarya whether all Indian children lived with their parents as adults. In reply, the Taal actress said, ''It is fine to live with your parents because it is also common in India that we don’t have to make appointments with our parents for dinner.''

Take a look:

Aishwarya's career at a glance

After winning the Miss World title in 1994, Aishwarya made her acting debut with Mani Ratnam's directorial Iruvar. The film was released in 1997. The same year, her first Bollywood film titled Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya was also released. 

Aishwarya has delivered many blockbusters throughout her career including Devdas, Mohabbatein, Dhoom 2, and Guru, among several others. Her last big projects was Mani Ratnam's pan-India films Ponniyin Selvan - I and Ponniyin Selvan - II wherein she played the role of Mandakini Devi. Both the films were huge blockbusters and performed exceptionally well at the box office. 

On personal front, Aishwarya is married to Abhishek Bachchan and the two tied the knot in 2007. The couple are blessed with a daughter Aradhya Bachchan, who is often seen making public appearance along with her parents.

