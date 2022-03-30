'Hollywood is just spineless': Jim Carrey would have sued Will Smith if he was in Chris Rock's place

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Jim Carrey, Will Smith

Will Smith's most talked about 'slap incident' at the prestigious Oscars 2022 ceremony has left many bewildered. While many are in support of the Men In Black actor for standing up for his wife Jada, others believe that the hit was uncalled for and equals assault. Chris Rock, who was at the receiving end of the slap, has refused to give air to this matter and hasn't filed any report against Smith. However, actor Jim Carrey believes that Smith should be arrested. During his appearance on CBS Mornings, Carrey reacted to the incident and said that he would have sued Will Smith if he was in Chris Rock's place.

Jim Carrey said, "I was sickened. I was sickened by the standing ovation, (after Smith won his first Oscar for the Best Actor for King Richard- The Guardian) felt like Hollywood is just spineless en masse. And it just - it really felt like, 'Oh, this is a really clear indication that we're not the cool club anymore."

He added, "I'd have announced this morning that I was suing Will for $200 million because that video was going to be there forever," said Jim Carrey. "It's going to be ubiquitous. You know, that insult is going to last a very long time. If you want to yell from the audience and disapprove or show a disapproval or say something on Twitter or whatever - you do not have the right to walk up on stage and smack somebody in the face because they said words."

Image Source : FILE IMAGE Will Smith slapped Chris Rock during Oscars 2022 ceremony

Meanwhile, Will Smith issued an apology to Rock on the night after the Oscars, writing: "Jokes at my expense are part of the job, but a joke about Jada's medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally. I would like to publicly apologise to you, Chris."

"I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness."

For the unversed, Jada Pinkett Smith has alopecia, which causes hair loss, and she shaved her head last year. In the TikTok message, which is set to India Arie's song 'I Am Not My Hair', Pinkett Smith discussed the pressure she used to feel to have her hair look 'European' and the freedom she feels now that her head is shaved.