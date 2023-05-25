Hina Khan locks lips with beau Rocky at airport; netizens not happy with the PDA | Video

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Hina Khan locks lips with beau Rocky

Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal, who have been in a relationship for over a decade, got all mushy at the airport. The two kissed and posed for paps before leaving in their car. Hina Khan recently attended the G20 summit in Srinagar. While heading back home from the airport, the actress was accompanied by her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal. This PDA of the couple is facing a backlash from netizens, and they are calling Hina Khan by names.

Netizens slammed the actress for PDA at the airport. One of the comments read, “quick kiss ki kya zarurat thi.” Another wrote, “public ke saamne toh sharam karlo.” Another wrote, “Show off and checking after that if it got captured in the camera or not. They planned it already.” Another wrote, “kuch bhi. paps ko bulao or fir janbujke headlines bnane k lie kiss kr lo. Achi scheme hai news me bne rehne ki (call paps and then kiss deliberately to make headlines. Nice scheme to stay in news).”

Hina and Rocky, who met each other while she was doing her first daily soap, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, have been dating each other for almost a decade. The two like to keep their love low-key. Talking about the G20 summit, Hina posted photos from the event she attended in Srinagar on social media on Thursday. She wrote, "Grateful to be part of the G20 Tourism Working Group Meeting in Srinagar, promoting positive growth and constructive alternatives for young people in Jammu-Kashmir and the country. Proud to contribute to Naya Kashmir's growth story and inspire fellow Kashmiri youth."

On the work front, Hina Khan is a popular actress best known for her role as Akshara in the television series Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actress also participated in Salman Khan’s reality television show Bigg Boss 11 and though she lost the trophy, the actress won hearts with her confidence and strong personality. The actress has also starred in movies like Unlock and Hacked.

