Kichcha Sudeep Joins Hands with Producer Kalaippuli Thanu for Kiccha 46

Kichcha Sudeep, who was seen campaigning during the Karnataka Assembly elections for Bharatiya Janata Party for the past month, announced his next project. The actor is all set to collaborate with ace Tamil producer Kalaippuli Thanu for the upcoming film which is tentatively titled Kiccha 46. The producer even shared a glimpse of the film on social media.

The Kiccha 46 opens with the countdown and within seconds, Sudeep’s car can be seen entering the film set. In the monochrome video, producer Kalaippuli Thanu meets him. In the next frame, Sudeep can be seen sitting in front of the mirror in his vanity van. The text at the end of the glimpse reads: “Stepping into the new world of…...? See you all with the teaser.”

Sharing the glimpse, the producer wrote, “We’re proud and happy to work with Badshah Kichcha Sudeep. Stay tuned for more updates Kiccha 46.”

Sudeep re-shared the tweet and wrote, “Pleasure is mine Thanu sir and V Creation. Thank you, team, for a wonderful time on set during the teaser shoot. Looking forward to seeing the first cut asap.”

For the unversed, Under the banner of V Creations, Kalaippuli Thanu has produced a number of Tamil language blockbusters, including Thalapathy Vijay’s Thuppakki and Theri, Rajinikanth’s Kabali and Vetrimaaran’s Asuran with Dhanush among others.

Last month, Kiccha Sudeep shared that he has three projects in his pipeline and the promo shoot for one of them was said to be filmed on May 22 and will be launched on June 1. The fans are now hoping for the teaser of Kiccha 46.

Sudeep was last seen in Kabzaa, a Kannada-language period action film. The actor was seen in the special role of a police officer, which did not a great success at the Box Office. Directed by R Chandru, the film also features Upendra, Shiva Rajkumar, Shriya Saran, Sudha, Murali Sharma, and Nawab Shah among others.

