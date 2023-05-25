Anurag Kashyap’s Kennedy receives 7-minute standing ovation at Cannes Film Festival

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Anurag Kashyap with the lead cast of Sunny Leone and Rahul Bhat.

Anurag Kashyap, along with actors Rahul Bhat and Sunny Leone, is at the 76th Cannes Film Festival for Kennedy. The film was screened at the Midnight Screenings section of the prestigious gala. Now, it has joined the likes of Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon and Johnny Depp’s Jeanne du Barry. Like the other two, Kennedy also received a 7-minute standing ovation from the audiences who watched it.

Anurag Kashyap with the lead cast of Sunny Leone and Rahul Bhat was seen emotional in the viral video as the film received a standing ovation.

Kennedy is based on an insomniac cop who dwells in different circumstances while looking for redemption. The film also stars Megha Burman, Jennifer Picconato, Benedict Garrett, and Prammod Sanghi.

With Kennedy, Kashyap returned to the Cannes Film Festival where he previously presented films such as Raman Raghav 2.0, Ugly, Bombay Talkies, and the two-part gangster drama Gangs of Wasseypur.

Talking about Kennedy getting screened at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, director Anurag Kashyap said, “It's always special to show your film to the world at Cannes and it’s a lifetime moment to play at the Grand Theatre Lumiere. Kennedy is a very special film to me and extremely personal too. We have put our heart and soul into making this film. 7 mins long standing ovation from the audience has made me full of gratitude. I am very grateful and excited at the same time.”

Sunny Leone and Rahul Bhat walked the red carpet as they attended the screening of their film. Anurag was also accompanied by his close friend and filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane, Ranjan Singh, Kabir Ahuja, Shariq Patel, Bhumika Tiwari, Neeraj Joshi, and Ashima Awasthi at the screening.

As Sunny Leone made her debut with the film, she said, "I am thrilled to make my Cannes debut with Kennedy being screened here. It's only a dream few actors get to live, and I take a lot of pride in being a part of such a prestigious event. I cannot wait to see how the global audience reacts."

