Six workers feared dead, 10 injured in steel factory blast in Chhattisgarh's Bhatapara The incident was reported at an operational unit on the outskirts of Baloda Bazar, where routine work was underway at the time of the blast.

Raipur:

At least six workers feared dead and over 10 injured in a blast reported at a steel factory in Chhattisgarh’s Balodabazar-Bhatapara, triggering panic and raising fresh questions over industrial safety standards in the state. The incident was reported at an operational unit on the outskirts of Baloda Bazar, where routine work was underway at the time of the blast.

Blast reported when coal furnace suddenly exploded

The blast was reported at the Bakulahi-based Real Ispat Steel Plant when a coal furnace suddenly exploded and at the time of the incident, a group of workers was carrying out cleaning work around the furnace area.

Injured workers rushed to nearby hospitals

Locals present on the spot stated that the victims suffered fatal burn injuries after coming in direct contact with hot coal and flames following the explosion. Soon after the explosion, the injured workers were rushed to nearby hospitals, though the exact number of injured is yet to be officially confirmed.

The plant management till now has not issued any statement on the cause of the explosion or the condition of the injured workers. Soon after receiving information about the incident, police reached the spot and started an investigation. And moreover, authorities are examining safety protocols at the plant and the circumstances that led to the furnace blast.