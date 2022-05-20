Hina Khan calls out 'classist system' in Bollywood: Why I wasn't invited to Cannes Indian pavilion event

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HINA KHAN Hina Khan

Hina Khan has once again called out the 'classist system' in Bollywood. As the actress appeared on the Cannes 2022 red carpet, she sat with Anupama Chopra to talk about the differential treatment actors in the Indian entertainment industry face. She was asked if things have changed for her after she made her Cannes debut in 2019. While the actress admitted that things have changed, she told Film Companion they are not enough and people still look down upon actors who make a transition to films from TV.

To substantiate her claims, she shared an example from this year's Cannes where India is the country of honour. She asked why she wasn't invited to the inauguration of the Indian pavilion at Cannes 2022 when she was present at the film festival. "There was this opening ceremony and an event happened in the Indian pavilion, there was everyone, not just from Bollywood, but also singers too. I am proud of them but at the same time, it is disheartening that why I was not there,” Hina asked with disappointment.

Continuing further, the actress, who has been a part of television for over a decade, added that at least she could have been in the audience, cheering for them. “They were doing ghoomar. I saw that video and I am proud of my country. I don’t blame the celebrities. I feel it’s the people on the field who act.”

For the unversed, at the French Riviera, during the inauguration of the Indian pavilion at Cannes 2022, Bollywood divas including Deepika Padukone, Tamanaah Bhatia, Urvashi Rautela, and Pooja Hegde turned heads with their impromptu dance on Rajasthani folk singer Mame Khan's 'Ghoomar'. The video had gone viral on the Internet.

From starring in the TV show "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai" for eight years to foraying into Bollywood and the digital space, actress Hina Khan has carved a space in the entertainment industry. However, she feels it is still not easy for a TV star to make it big in films. When asked why her television stardom hasn't translated to films, Hina said it is a harder game to play.

​"When you don't get an invite when you are part of the same fraternity how can expect it," she said adding that things have changed to some extent. "I am being noticed by good filmmakers. I don't ask for a project, I ask for an opportunity. Audition me, you may like me."

Hina Khan is at the 75th Cannes Film Festival and walked the red carpet to reveal the poster for her upcoming film, 'Country of Blind'.