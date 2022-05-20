Hina Khan works up a storm at Cannes 2022 Red Carpet in a beautiful lilac gown | See pics

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HINA_KHANFC Hina Khan at Cannes

Hina Khan managed to turn heads at Cannes 2022 Red Carpet in beautiful lilac number. Hina Khan has walked the prestigious red-carpet twice for the poster launch of her film Lines. Emerging as a fashionista in the Indian entertainment industry, all eyes were on Hina, waiting to see what she would wear for the event. Disappointing none, she worked up a storm when she appeared in an elaborate Sophie Couture outfit.

Embellished with feathers of the same colour, the dress is hi-low with a long trail, that adds all the panache. Hina walked with confidence waving happily as the paparazzi clicked her. Take a look at the photos:

Meanwhile, Hina Khan's first look for the 75th Cannes Film Festival also wowed everyone. The actress chose a stunning strapless red gown as her outfit of the day. She wore minimal makeup and had a flawless base. Hina captioned the photos she shared, "#cannes2022 #frenchriviera."

With her second look too, Hina Khan had set the Internet on fire. She looked breathtakingly beautiful in a little black dress featuring a semi-sheer bodice and plunging neckline. A cape flows from top to bottom has surely added more drama to her bodycon dress by the label Fovari.

She kept her make-up subtle and completed the look with stone jewellery. Keeping her glam game on point, Hina opted for pencil heels with t-strap.

History is repeating with Hina Khan as her debut at the Cannes Film Festival 2019 was for the poster launch of her debut film Lines. Her second film, the Indo-English Country of Blind will also have its poster launch at this year's Cannes Film Festival.