Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone, Pooja Hegde, Tamannaah Bhatia dance to Mame Khan's folk rendition

It is day 2 of the ongoing Cannes Film Festival and Indian beauties Deepika Padukone, Pooja Hegde, Tamannaah Bhatia and Urvashi Rautela fully immersed themselves in their Indian roots as they danced to folk artist Mame Khan's Rajasthani rendition during an event. A video has been shared on social media in which we can see the four actresses get up and dance in sync as Khan performs live in front of the people who have gathered around.

Deepika and other actresses dance to folk song

Deepika is seen in a black power suit, Urvashi wears a black dress, Tamannaah looks pretty in a multi-coloured dress and Pooja opts for a white dress with various colours. It is interesting to see the women come together at Cannes and how the culture of India unites them all.

India is official country of honour at Cannes Film Market

India is the official country of honour at the Cannes Film Market. Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur is leading the biggest Indian contingent ever to the Cannes. The delegation has been hand-picked from across the length and breadth of the country to represent different strengths and aspects of the country. The ministry said that the intent is to showcase the rich flavour and diversity of India - culture, heritage, legacy, and developments through its cinema.

Thakur also shared the video of Khan enthralling the audience with his musical talent. He captioned his Twitter post as, "Sh Mame Khan, folk artist and music composer enthralled the audiences at the inauguration of India Pavilion with an impromptu song (sic)."

Nawazuddin Siddiqui attends Indian Pavilion event at Cannes

The Indian cine personalities were gathered as part of the inauguration ceremony of the India Pavilion at Cannes. Nawazuddin Siddiqui was also amongst those in attendance.

The Gangs of Wasseypur actor also shared a note on social media from Cannes Day 1. "From representing films from India to representing India. What an honour," he wrote sharing pictures from the red carpet.