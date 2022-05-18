Follow us on Image Source : ANI Cannes 2022: Laal Maas to Pyaas Kachodi, Indian food outshines at I&B Minister Anurag Thakur's formal dinner

Cannes 2022 has finally begun! On Tuesday evening, the opening day of the Cannes Film Festival hosted a formal dinner by India's Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur for the Indian contingent and celebrity guests who walked the red carpet along with him 2022. While the menu, the details for which have been accessed exclusively by ANI, was Indian fare, it had representation from various parts of the country.

From the famous 'Pyaas Kachori' to 'Laal Maas' and 'Gatte ki Sabzi' from Rajasthan to 'Kadhi and Khichdi' from Gujarat, it was a relatable affair for the guests.

Indian delicacies like 'Kalakand' left a sweet taste in the mouth to celebrate India as the 'Country of Honour' at this year's Cannes Film Festival.

On an opening day, the Cannes Red Carpet was lit by 10 Indian celebrities as they walked as part of the Indian delegation led by the Union Minister. Music composer AR Rahman, actors R. Madhavan Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Tamannaah Bhatia, filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, two-time Grammy award winner Ricky Kej.

Writer and CBFC chief Prasoon Joshi, Folk Singer Mame Khan and CBFC member Vani Tripathi were also among the ones who walked the Cannes 2022 red carpet.