Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone dresses up in black power suit, exudes confidence and grace

Deepika Padukone is taking power dressing a notch higher as she continues to be the star attraction at the ongoing 75th Cannes Film Festival. The actress is one of the jury members for the main competition and she turned heads in a Sabyasachi couture saree for the opening day red carpet ceremony. On the second day, Deepika opted for an all-black power suit in which she exuded confidence and grace.

Deepika shared the images of her latest Cannes look on social media. On Day 2 of the international film festival, Deepika wore a black suit which was fitted to perfection. She chose to tie up her locks together in a top knot messy bun and left a few loose strands that gave the look an overall edge. A piece of jewellery around her neck does wonders. She kept the make-up minimal but opted for a bold red lip colour which enhanced her beauty. She looked stunning as she posed for some pictures with the Riviera in the backdrop.

India is also the official country of honour at the Cannes Film Market and six movies in various regional languages will be showcased in the coming days at the festival. "I think what we should be talking about is the celebration of India. The celebration of Indian talent and cinema," Deepika told PTI when asked about her role on the juryat Cannes.

The Indian actress will be judging films in the Competition along with fellow jury members French actor Vincent Lindon, the president, as well as English actor-filmmaker Rebecca Hall, Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi, Swedish actor Noomi Rapace, Italian actor-director Jasmine Trinca, French filmmaker-actor Ladj Ly, American filmmaker Jeff Nichols and director-screenwriter Joachim Trier from Norway.

Cannes Film Festival 2022 will be taking place from May 17-25.