High Flyers 50 Global Achievers Awards: Arun Govil, archer Komalika Bari and others bestowed with honour

The 3rd edition of High Flyers 50 Global Achievers Awards was organised on December 5 at The Westin Mumbai Powai Lake. Global individuals of different nationalities were honored for their remarkable achievements in various fields. Lord Rami Ranger, a Member of the House of Lords of the United Kingdom was the Chief Guest. Bollywood celebrity Preeti Jhangiani conferred all the winners with the honour. The event was hosted by actor Aman Verma who shared the stage with popular personalities and talked about their achievements.



Some notable awardees at the High Flyers 50 Global Achievers ceremony included Komalika Bari. She is only the third Indian player to win the world title at the Tata Archery Academy's Cadet World Youth Archery Championships. Arun Govil, the popular actor who played the character of Lord Ram in Ramanand Sagar’s TV series Ramayan and entrepreneur and business leader Rohit Chadda – co-founder of food ordering platform foodpanda.com, was also awarded for contributions in respective fields.



List of the winners of the High Flyers 50 Global Achievers Awards

-- Arun Govil (Actor)

-- Kanwaljit Singh Bakshi (Former Member of Parliament at New Zealand Parliament)

-- Dr Rajendra Bharud

-- Komalika Bari

-- Ranjay Sikka

-- Lufti Hassan

-- John Clifford

-- Shanta Patel Rabadiya

-- Nick Katsoris

-- Rohit Chadda

-- Sanjib Sahoo

-- Sanjay Labh

-- Raj Gandhi

-- Vipul Saran

-- Srinivas Manapragada and many more.

About High Flyers 50

High Flyers 50 is a unique platform wherein individuals and organisations who deserve to be honored and recognised for their remarkable achievements are given their due. 50 people from different fields are felicitated.

