Here's how Shah Rukh Khan, Big B and house of other celebrities look like from outside on 'Janta Curfew'

Heres how Shah Rukh Khan's and house of other celebrities look like from outside on 'Janta Curfew'

The country is observing a 14-hour Janata Curfew on Sunday as a precautionary step against coronavirus, as appealed by prime minister Narendra Modi. Keeping social distancing in mind, the fans of the Bollywood actors such as Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Suniel Shetty and others who are generally seen in abundance outside their house stayed back at their home, resulting to quiet streets on Sunday. A glimpse from outside SRK's house on Carter Road which generally looks like a festival on Sunday remained peaceful and pretty empty. Have a look:

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan also took to his social media to share how deserted his house looks from outside on the curfew day. Big B took to Instagram to share a video and wrote, "Marine Drive, Mumbai this morning .. this is what National discipline means .. JAI HIND !!"

Anupam Kher also shared what's happening outside his residence and was in awe of the fact that he could hear the chirping of birds. He wrote, "Silence has never been so audible as it is today. I have never heard birds so beautifully chirping outside my house. The world will finally change for the better. After today, I am sure of that."

Silence has never been so audible as it is today. I have never heard birds so beautifully chirping outside my house. The world will finally change for the better. After today, I am sure of that. :) pic.twitter.com/e42dPnR5y7 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) March 22, 2020

Shah Rukh Khan recently shared a video with the hashtag #WarAgainstVirus and wrote, "We must do our bit and support the officials doing so much for us." Take a look:

We must all do our bit and support the officials doing so much for us. #WarAgainstVirus @mybmc pic.twitter.com/TDLpVhtr1F — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 20, 2020

Before Janata Curfew, Big B along with other Bollywood stars, including Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit, and Ranveer Singh, came together for a special video to spread awareness about the novel coronavirus.