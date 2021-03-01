Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAREENAKAPOORKHAN Here's what mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan posted after her baby boy's birth

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared her first picture on Instagram after giving birth to her second baby, a son. In the image, Kareena wears a straw hat, chunky sunglasses and a powder blue shirt. The sunrays add extra glow to her skin. She added: "Oh hello there… Missed you all."

Kareena's "Ki &Ka" co-actor Arjun Kapoor wrote in the comment section: "Roast chicken glow."

Well, this isn't exactly Kareena's first picture post her delivery as a few days back she gave a shout out to her husband Saif's upcoming film 'Bhoot Police' and shared the poster. Alongside she wrote, "Get ready to scream with laughter! #BhootPolice arrives on 10th sept. #NewNormalIsParanormal."

Meanwhile, a video of Arjun who recently visited Bebo with his girlfriend Malaika Arora is doing rounds on the internet. In the same, he can be seen lashing over a photographer who tries to scale the wall of the building. Arjun says, "Thoda tameez rakho. Woh request kar rahe hain aapse. Yeh galat hai. Aap neeche utro. Aap building ke wall pe aise mat chadha karo."

Kareena and her husband Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second baby boy on February 21. She delivered her second baby at the city's Breach Candy Hospital early on Sunday.

Saif and Kareena reportedly started dating after "Tashan". They got married in 2012 and Kareena gave birth to their first child, son Taimur, in 2016.

-With IANS inputs