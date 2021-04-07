Image Source : TWITTER/@ELLIOTTSORAFF 'Harry Potter' star Paul Ritter dies of brain tumour at 54

The actor Paul Ritter, who starred in the 2009 film 'Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, has died of a brain tumour at the age of 54. He passed away after battling brain tumour. For those unversed, Ritter was starred as the family patriarch Martin in Channel 4's Friday Night Dinner alongside Tamsin Greig, Simon Bird and Tom Rosenthal. He was widely recognised for his part as wizard Eldred Worple in the 'Harry Potter' film.

As reported by E!News, the British actor passed away on Monday, his representative confirmed. "It is with great sadness we can confirm that Paul Ritter passed away last night," Ritter's representative said in a statement to NBC.

"He died peacefully at home with his wife Polly and sons Frank and Noah by his side. He was 54 and had been suffering from a brain tumour."

"Paul was an exceptionally talented actor playing an enormous variety of roles on stage and screen with extraordinary skill. He was fiercely intelligent, kind and very funny. We will miss him greatly," the message continued.

As revealed by E!News, in addition to his role in 'Harry Potter', Ritter's credits likewise incorporate the 2008 'James Bond' film 'Quantum of Solace'. Since 2011, Ritter featured as Martin Goodman in the TV series 'Friday Night Dinner.'

After learning of Ritter's passing, the show's creator Robert Popper paid his tributes.

"Devastated at this terribly sad news," he tweeted.

"Paul was a lovely, wonderful human being. Kind, funny, super caring and the greatest actor I ever worked with x."

Take a look:

Popper shared a clip from 'Friday Night Dinner', expressing, "Perhaps the fondest memory of Paul Ritter was shooting this scene with him. God he was splendid."

(With ANI Inputs)