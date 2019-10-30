Wednesday, October 30, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Celebrities News
  5. Harleen Sethi to Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's rumoured relationships till date

Harleen Sethi to Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's rumoured relationships till date

Before dating rumours with Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal was reportedly in a relationship with Harleen Sethi

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 30, 2019 10:41 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : TWITTER

Harleen Sethi to Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's rumoured relationships till date 

Actor Vicky Kaushal, who was last seen in the blockbuster film Uri: The Surgical Strike, has been trending on the internet for his relationship status. The Sanju actor was recently spotted attending a Diwali bash with actress Katrina Kaif and, since then dating rumours between the two has sparked off like fire across the internet.

A video of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal went viral recently where the duo emerged from a Diwali party together, they eventually left in their cars.

View this post on Instagram

#happydiwali #ManavManglani

A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani) on

Before dating rumours with Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal was reportedly in a relationship with Harleen Sethi, an actress who has featured in web-series Broken But Beautiful opposite Vikrant Massey and a short film titled Love, Bites.

View this post on Instagram

High Sir! #URI

A post shared by Harleen Sethi (@itsharleensethi) on

Harleen Sethi opened up about her rumoured breakup with Vicky Kaushal. She said, "Honestly, it did not bother me but it did bother my family and friends. As an individual, we all have our own identities. I was associated with a movie star and I haven't done a movie yet, doesn't make me any less. I still love myself. And I would love to be known as Harleen Sethi. I am Harleen Sethi. I think it will be unfair to call someone else my ex-boyfriend, right?

Vicky Kaushal,  in an earlier interview, talked about his past relationships and said that he has not had so much drama in my relationships where he had to suffer and has only fond memories.

"But yes, you always know of somebody who has had gone through something like this or has gone through a heartbreak. It could not be cheating but it could be something else that could have caused a lot of heartbreak or some kind of regret or tale they are carrying for the longest time. I know people who have gone through that," Vicky Kaushal was quoted as saying to IANS.

More Entertainment stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryNia Sharma's lehenga caught fire at Diwali party Next Story  