Image Source : TWITTER Harleen Sethi to Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's rumoured relationships till date

Actor Vicky Kaushal, who was last seen in the blockbuster film Uri: The Surgical Strike, has been trending on the internet for his relationship status. The Sanju actor was recently spotted attending a Diwali bash with actress Katrina Kaif and, since then dating rumours between the two has sparked off like fire across the internet.

A video of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal went viral recently where the duo emerged from a Diwali party together, they eventually left in their cars.

Before dating rumours with Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal was reportedly in a relationship with Harleen Sethi, an actress who has featured in web-series Broken But Beautiful opposite Vikrant Massey and a short film titled Love, Bites.

Harleen Sethi opened up about her rumoured breakup with Vicky Kaushal. She said, "Honestly, it did not bother me but it did bother my family and friends. As an individual, we all have our own identities. I was associated with a movie star and I haven't done a movie yet, doesn't make me any less. I still love myself. And I would love to be known as Harleen Sethi. I am Harleen Sethi. I think it will be unfair to call someone else my ex-boyfriend, right?

Vicky Kaushal, in an earlier interview, talked about his past relationships and said that he has not had so much drama in my relationships where he had to suffer and has only fond memories.

"But yes, you always know of somebody who has had gone through something like this or has gone through a heartbreak. It could not be cheating but it could be something else that could have caused a lot of heartbreak or some kind of regret or tale they are carrying for the longest time. I know people who have gone through that," Vicky Kaushal was quoted as saying to IANS.

More Entertainment stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page