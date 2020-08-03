Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMITABHBACHCHAN/RHEAKAPOOR Happy Raksha Bandhan 2020: Amitabh Bachchan, Rhea Kapoor and other B'town celebs pour in wishes | LIVE

Happy Raksha Bandhan 2020: The festival to celebrate the brother-sister bond is finally here. People all over the world will have festivities on August 3 with the end of Sawan. On the festival of Raksha Bandhan, the sister ties a rakhi (a sacred thread) around the wrist of her brother and prays for his long and happy life while the brother promises to protect her in need and trouble. Raksha Bandhan marks the celebration of the protection of bond between the siblings. Not just us, our Bollywood celebrities are also celebrating Rakhi with their loved ones and are sharing wishes for their brothers, sisters and fans with adorable tweets, posts, and throwback pictures on different social media platforms. Catch a glimpse of their celebration here:

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who tested COVID-19 negative and returned to his home on Sunday took to Instagram to share a collage of pictures of his son, daughter Abhishek and Shweta and also his grandchildren. Alongside, he wrote, ".. and tomorrow be the festival of protection and security for the sister by the brother .. a pledge to be by her side, to hold her hand in times of trouble , to safeguard her from all evil that may erupt about and to let her know that no matter what he shall ever be by her side ..Raksha Bandhan : ‘raksha’ to protect ; ‘bandhan’ to tie to bond to hold together Our ‘samaaj’ does possess centuries old traditions that make us all valuable .. in the essence of behavioural convictions .. such convictions that can never be betrayed or dissolved .. they are the crafted genius of writings on stone .. forever .."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, "Many greetings to all citizens on the festival of Raksha Bandhan."

रक्षा बंधन के पावन पर्व पर समस्त देशवासियों को बहुत-बहुत शुभकामनाएं। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 3, 2020

Rhea Kapoor also shared an adorable video featuring her sister Sonam Kapoor and brother Harshvardhan Kapoor and wrote, "Meri Wali Home Story Growing up with siblings is one of the greatest blessings in life. They are our first best friends and the foes we can't live without. The most beautiful aspect of the sibling relation, however, is that no matter how old you grow, how distant you stay, and how busy or stressed you are, even the thought of being with your sibling(s) in the safety of your house takes all the stress away. It is one of the most refreshing and overwhelming feelings.

The same is the bond that I have shared with my siblings all through my life. We have been together, from being partners in crime to pillars of strength for each other. @square_yards gave us this beautiful chance to relive our memories and has motivated us to make new ones this Raksha Bandhan."

Actress and former beauty queen Manushi Chhillar shared that, for her, the festival of Raksha Bandhan has always stood for gender parity and equality. According to Manushi, her parents Mitra Basu and Neelam taught the three siblings -- Dewangana, Dalmitra and Manushi -- that protecting each other and standing by each other is most important. "In my family, my parents have always instilled a sense of parity, a sense of equality in everything we do or celebrate. So, even when we have celebrated Raksha Bandhan, it has been a very inclusive occasion for us," Manushi said.

She added: "Dewangana, Dalmitra and I have always celebrated it as a day to appreciate the bond we share as siblings and promise that we'll always be there for each other. We're best friends!" Manushi says that her brother Dalmitra is hugely progressive in his thinking because of her parents. "My brother, being the youngest, has himself been vocal about the fact that he needs his sisters as much as we need him. That's the bond we share," she said.

