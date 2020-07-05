Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMITABHBACHCHAN/SHILPASHETTY Happy Guru Purnima 2020: Amitabh Bachchan to Shilpa Shetty, celebs pay tribute to their 'gurus'

Every year the festival of Guru Purnima is celebrated to pay tribute to the teachers or gurus in life who have guided us into the right path. The day is celebrated in remembrance of Maharishi Ved Vyas who wrote the legendary author of the Mahabharata, Vedas and Puranas and some of the most important works in the Hindu tradition. On the special occasion of Guru Purnima, students remember their Gurus, teachers, and parents and offer best wishes. Just like everyone, Bollywood celebrities too paid tribute to the people who taught them the biggest lessons in life. Be it, Amitabh Bachchan or Shilpa Shetty, many celebrities took to their respective social media handles to wish fans and remember their 'gurus.'

Big B shared a photo with his late father Harivansh Rai Bachchan and wrote, "poet Kabir says , that individual is blinded if he doth ignore or show no belief in the guru ; for if the Lord be upset, then doth the Guru give solace , but when the Guru be upset then there be no comforting solace, no other path ..without the guru , there be no knowledge ; without knowledge there be no sacrament ;without sacrament there be no culture ; without culture there be no conduct ;without conduct there be no respect ; without respect there be no humanness ; greetings on guru purnima .. my deference on the feet of my guru .."

He shared another photo and wrote, "Greetings on Guru Purnima .. to them that gave us the teachings of our lives ..Ma .. Babuji."

Actress Shilpa Shetty shared photo of Sai Baba and wrote, "I believe, more than being religious, I’m spiritually inclined. My Guru, My Sai, shows me the way and direction...When you have Faith, or follow a guru, you must do so implicitly and have belief in his vision... whether it’s a living Guru or God/Universe. Faith is the bedrock of success or satisfaction. This Guru Purnima, look inward and keep unwavering faith, that it’s all happening for the best... and only the BEST will unfold As Sai says, Shraddha aur Saboori (Faith and Patience) Happy Gurupurnima to all. With Gratitude, SSK."

Paying an ode to his 'Gurus', Jaideep Ahlawat said: "Gurus come into your when you are ready to imbibe and receive all the lessons they generously offer you. They are the catalysts of your journey. You have to become a receiver of the vast knowledge and teachings they give you without any expectations and inculcate every lesson of theirs to transform you gradually. Gurus are the sculptors of your life; they constantly shape you."

Jaideep, who is currently riding high on the success of his latest released web-series "Pataal Lok" thanked his father, who taught him the lessons of life. "I want to thank all the Gurus of my life. Firstly my father, who taught me the simplest lesson of life - Only hard work makes things easy. I use it like a chant, when I see it now, its magnanimity is huge yet priceless," he said.

He also thanked his teachers from Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), from where he completed his acting graduation in 2008. "When I decided to be an actor, I was prepared to be a student too, I was ready to refine myself. My gurus from FTII taught me a few amazing lessons which I treasure not only as an actor on screen but as a person off screen".

He added: "My experiences, struggles and my journey also are my mentors, they are the stepping stones as you constantly keep on learning from your achievements and mistakes"

