Happy Birthday Kamal Haasan: Daughter Shruti Haasan shares cutest throwback photo to wish the actor

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHRUTZHAASAN Daughter Shruti Haasan shares cutest throwback photo to wish Kamal Haasan

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan is celebrating his 66th birthday. Even before he rang into his special day, fans started flooding social media with love and blessings. Daughter and actress Shruti Haasan also had the cutest birthday wish for the actor as she shared a throwback picture with him from her childhood. The actress took to Instagram on Saturday to share a monochrome click in which little Shruti can be seen in Kamal's arms as they look at something and smile.

Sharing the precious moment from her memory book, Shruti Haasan wrote, "Happy birthday to my Bapuji, Appa, daddy dearest @ikamalhaasan may this year be another memorable one in your library of splendid years.. can’t wait to see all you have in store for the world."

Earlier this week, actress Shruti Haasan had unveiled a common display image for her father Kamal Haasan, ahead of his 66th birthday. Shruti tweeted the fan-made image that has him dressed like a warrior. His costume also features the logo of his political party Makkal Needhi Maiam. "It's my honour to release the common display picture for my dearest father @ikamalhaasan s birthday on nov 7th created by his wonderful loving fans," she captioned it.

Fans left compliments and advance birthday wishes in the comments section. "The ruler of Indian film industry," wrote a fan. "Happy birthday dear sir in advance !! I hope this is the begining of your greatest, most wonderful year ever," another user wrote.

It’s my honour to release the common display picture for my dearest father @ikamalhaasan s birthday on nov 7 th created by his wonderful loving fans ❤️🙏🏼🖤 pic.twitter.com/bVgC3PKP9s — shruti haasan (@shrutihaasan) November 4, 2020

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan on Thursday revealed that he would be contesting in the 2021 assembly polls in Tamil Nadu and also seeking the support of fellow actor Rajinikanth. The actor, who had floated the Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) party, said he is discussing politics with Rajinikanth who is also mulling to float a political party. The MNM founder said he would also ask Rajinikanth for support in the upcoming polls.

Kamal Haasan said it is Rajinikanth who has to take a decision on his political stance and his health is more important. According to Kamal Haasan, MNM's politics will not be blaming politics or vengeance politics but a guiding politics. He said the process of selecting the prospective candidates for the assembly polls is underway.

