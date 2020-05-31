Guru Randhawa lauds Sonu Sood for helping migrants, shares his photo as Bhagat Singh from debut film

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/GURU RANDHAWA Guru Randhawa lauds Sonu Sood for helping migrants

Punjabi sensation Guru Randhawa has joined the list of celebrities who lauded actor Sonu Sood for his tireless service for the migrant workers of the country amid the lockdown. Sonu has been on the field for over 20 hours in the day, trying his best to help every daily wage worker and migrants return to their families in different states. The actor has also been feeding them and arranging buses for their travel. taking to Instagram, Guru Randhawa hailed the actor and wrote, "Love and Respect @sonu_sood paji. So much to learn from you "

The Punjabi singer shared Sonu Sood's photo as Bhagat Singh from his debut film Shaheed-e-Azam. Directed by Sukumar Nair, the Hindi film had released in 2002 with Sonu playing the role of Bhagat Singh. Guru also tweeted a video a Sonu Sood and wrote, "Thanks for making it “Tenu Sood Sood karda”. The real hero out there right now helping thousands. Paji @SonuSood." Have a look:

Thanks for making it “Tenu Sood Sood karda”. The real hero out there right now helping thousands. Paji @SonuSood ❤️🔥 https://t.co/0qk5TDWxtf — Guru Randhawa (@GuruOfficial) May 27, 2020

Not just Guru Randhawa but fans also compared Sonu Sood's service for the people of the country with that of Bhagat Singh and called him a 'real hero'. A fan tweeted, "You are Today’s Bhagat Singh dear..(Todays means real bhagat singh ki jaga koi nahi le sakta 100% , but inspiration sab ne leni chahiye for sure ) Todays biggest Hero of this country" Reacting to the tweet, Sood gave a hunble reply and said, "No one can do anything close to what he did for the nation... Never though I was fortunate enough to play him in my debut film."

No one can do anything close to what he did for the nation... Never 🙏 though I was fortunate enough to play him in my debut film. 🙏 https://t.co/aVkBP1GECX — sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 30, 2020

On Saturday, Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, Farah Khan, Kubrat Sait and others also sang praises of 'superhero' Sonu Sood for helping out migrant workers in reaching their homes during the lockdown. Shilpa took to social media to share a post for the actor and wrote that she is extremely proud of what he has been doing for them.

Sharing a photo of Sonu Sood waving goodbye to the migrants, Shilpa wrote, "A superhero has been working tirelessly from the frontlines to ensure our fellow citizens in need reach their homes safely. This is a beautiful, humbling & selfless gesture that has eased thousands of lives at a time when there's so much pain & suffering. the example you've set speaks volumes of kind of person you are & will be remembered by generations to come"

Also, Sonu Sood met Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Saturday at Raj Bhavan. Maharashtra Governor applauded the work that Sonu Sood has been doing tirelessly. Bhagat Singh Koshyari also assured him of full support in his noble cause.

A statement from Raj Bhavan read: "Film star Sonu Sood called on Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai on Saturday (30th May). Shri Sood briefed the Governor about his ongoing work to help the migrant people to reach their home states and to provide them food. The Governor applauded Sonu Sood for his good work and assured him of his fullest support in his endeavours."

Film star @SonuSood called on at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai today. Shri Sood briefed about his ongoing work to help the migrant people to reach their home states and to provide them food. Applauded his great work and assured him of his fullest support in these endeavours. pic.twitter.com/oUMfIQGTeX — Bhagat Singh Koshyari (@BSKoshyari) May 30, 2020

The actor recently airlifted a total of 177 migrant workers of Odisha stuck in Kerala’s Ernakulam. Sood took permission from the respective state governments to have Kochi and Bhubaneswar airports opened. He arranged a special aircraft from Bengaluru which airlifted the girls from Kerala to Bhubaneswar.

