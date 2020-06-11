Gunjan Saxena reacts to Janhvi Kapoor starrer biopic teaser, actress says 'hope we make you proud'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JANHVI KAPOOR Gunjan Saxena reacts to Janhvi Kapoor starrer biopic teaser

On Tuesday, the makers of the much-awaited biopic on former IAF pilot Gunjan Saxena released the teaser of the film and announced that it will soon release on Netflix. Starring Janhvi Kapoor, the film will bypass the traditional theatrical release. As soon as the teaser of the film dropped on the internet, Bollywood celebrities and fans flooded the actress with compliments for stepping into the shoes of the first female pilot of the Indian Air Force. Gunjan Saxena also lauded the actress for the film and shared a long note remembering her journey.

Gunjan Saxena wrote, "Very rarely have old memories flashed in front of me in such a sweet manner as was experienced after watching my montage with voice over of @janhvikapoor. I guess it is the time for culmination of an enriching journey which started with @sharansharma three years back. And what a journey it has been with Sharan. I have always admired his honesty, sincerity and a sensitive compassion while portraying my life on big screen. Everybody at my age has a story to tell. Lucky few like me have Sharan and Janhvi to narrate my story."

"None of life journeys are a walk in park and mine was no different. But at times a one track mind on goal does help. During my tenure in IAF, whatever little I could achieve was with the help of men and women in blue uniform. I sincerely hope everyone will enjoy the movie not because it is my story but more so because of the honest work of Sharan and his team."

Reacting to Saxena's remarks, actress Janhvi Kapoor expressed her happiness on playing her and said, "It’s an honour to know you let alone have the privilege to be able to understand your journey and share it with the world. Hope we make you proud Gunjan Mam."

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is being produced by Dharma Productions. Karan Johar took to Twitter to post a one-minute-long clip, chronicling the life of the Air Force Pilot. "Her inspirational journey made history. This is her story. Gunjan Saxena - #TheKargilGirl, coming soon on Netflix. #GunjanSaxenaOnNetflix," he captioned the video.

Directed by Sharan Sharma, the film's release date hasn't been announced yet. Earlier it was slated to release on Aoril 24. It has joined the list of Bollywood films like Vidya Balan's Shakuntala Devi and Amitabh Bachchan-Ayushmann Khurrana Gulabo Sitabo which are slated to release on Amazon Prime, ditching the traditional route of theatrical release.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage