Guneet Monga breaks silence on her Oscar speech being cut off: ‘This was India's moment taken away’

Guneet Monga and Kartiki Gonsalves brought home the coveted Oscar Award for The Elephant Whisperers in the Best Documentary Short category at the 95th Academy Awards. Kartiki directed the documentary, with Guneet serving as producer. Kartiki was thrilled to be able to finish her statement on stage following the significant victory. Guneet was compelled to skip her speech when the Oscar music started playing as soon as she went up the podium. Guneet has finally spoken out about her Oscar address being cut.

In a conversation with Bombay Times, Guneet said, "There was a shock on my face. I just wanted to say it's India's first Oscar in Indian production, which is such a huge thing. My heart started racing as I couldn't have come so far and not be heard. Western media is pulling up The Academy that I did not get to speak. People are so offended that I did not get the chance to deliver my speech. There are videos and tweets online expressing disappointment that I couldn’t get to speak."

She added, "This was India's moment taken away from me. But then, I thought it's okay, I'll come back here and I will make sure I'm heard. I have got multiple opportunities to share my thoughts and it’s heartening to receive all the love. So a little empathy can go a long way here."

Guneet didn't voice any dissatisfaction despite not getting a chance to deliver her winning speech on stage. Later, she gave her speech and shared it on social media.

Sharing the video, she wrote, "My heart is full of joy, love and excitement, most of it imbibed from everyone in India cheering for our win. I’m so grateful to the visionary filmmaker Kartiki Gonsalves @kartikigonsalves and to @netflix who gave us the biggest stage in the world, believing in us all the way. To women who want to tell stories, the future of cinema is audacious, the future is here. This is for my beautiful, diverse country, India."

