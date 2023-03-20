Salman Khan lives a simple life in 1 BHK flat; reveals Mukesh Chhabra amid death threats

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Salman Khan lives a simple life in 1 BHK flat

Salman Khan's fans are continuously praying for his safety after he received a death threat in an e-mail from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. An FIR has been registered and the actor's security has been tightened amid the threats. Reportedly, Salman Khan is not in Mumbai and is shooting for his upcoming film Tiger 3 somewhere outside. Amid this, casting director Mukesh Chhabra in a recent podcast revealed that the superstar leads a very simple lifestyle and lives in a 1 BHK flat with a sofa. In an interview with The Ranveer Show, Chhabra lauded the actor's character and how he is always there for everyone who needs him.

Mukesh Chhabra said, "He leads a simple life. Very few people know that where he lives, it’s actually a 1BHK apartment. It has one sofa, a dining table, a small area where he talks to people, a small gym and a room. That is Salman Khan, the biggest star of this country. He leads an extremely simple life. He doesn’t fancy brands or is into buying expensive things. He will eat everything, he lives a normal life. It is not his artistic process, he is just like this. I have been interacting with him for 15 years now, I haven’t seen him change."

Salman Khan is one of the biggest actors in India and has given multiple blockbusters like Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Tiger series, Bodyguard, Wanted, and Sultan among others. Yet, he chooses to live with the bare minimum.

Mukesh Chhabra further complimented Khan's honesty and said, "He (Salman Khan) is the only person who is always available for everyone, who stands up to support you. He is honest and people misunderstand honesty. That’s the problem, when you say something honestly people take it very differently."

Meanwhile, Salman Khan received a death threat on his manager Jordy Patel's email id. After the threat, the actor's friend Prashant Gunjalkar filed a complaint under sections 120 (B), 34 and 506 (2) of IPC. The threat pertains to a recent interview Bishnoi gave from Tihar jail, in which he stated that his life objective was to assassinate the actor.

The email was sent from the ID of one Rohit Garg and stated, “Goldy Bhai (Goldy Brar) ko BAAT krni hai Tere boss Salman se. Interview (Lawrence Bishnoi) dekh hi Liya Hoga usne shayad nhi dekha ho toh bol diyo dekh lega. Matter close krna hai to BAAT krva dio, face to face krna ho vo bta dio. Abi time rehte inform krdiya hai agli baar jhatka hi dekhne ko milega.”

The email claimed that Goldy Brar, (gangster and close associate of Bishnoi), wanted to speak with the actor. It refers to Bishnoi's interview in which the jailed gang leader made the death threat. The email added that if the actor wanted to close the dispute, he must speak to Brar "face to face".

