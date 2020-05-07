Image Source : INSTAGRAM Guess what Anand Ahuja gifted Sonam Kapoor a day before their wedding anniversary

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja will be celebrating their second wedding anniversary on May 8, 2020. However, this year there will be no large scale celebration due to the coronavirus lockdown in the country but the celebrations have already begun for the adorable couple. Recently, the 'Khoobsurat' actress shared a glimpse of the pre-anniversary gift and if you thought about it to be diamonds or new shoes, then you are wrong. It was a Nintendo Switch with her favourite games on it, including Legend of Zelda and Mario Kart. Probably the best thing one could get in the times when everyone is being locked inside.

She shared a video of a pre-wedding anniversary gift on her Instagram story and wrote, "@anandahuja knows me too well… Love you so much." Sonam can be heard quite excited about the same as in the background she can be heard saying, "This is my anniversary present." Have a look:

Sonam Kapoor's anniversary gift

Sonam Kapoor married her longtime boyfriend Anand Ahuja in 2018 in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony followed by a lavish reception. Meanwhile, have a look at a throwback video from Sonam’s sangeet ceremony where she is trying her best to drop her kaleeras on Janhvi Kapoor’s head.

Previously, while talking about him she said, "Sometimes, people believe that when they have similar interests, they can be together. No one would think of Anand and me together because Anand is totally different. He had no idea that Anil Kapoor was my father. I ended up speaking to Anand the whole evening. Anand was trying to get me to talk to his friend...like being the middle man. But we ended up talking more."

Currently, the two of them are quarantining in Anand’s Delhi home with his parents and brother. The actress has been sharing what's up with them on her Instagram.

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor last featured in The Zoya Factor along with South star Dulqueer Salmaan.

