Govinda pays tribute to Saroj Khan, remembers meeting Masterji for the first time

Ace choreographer Saroj Khan passed away on June 03 after suffering from cardiac arrest at the age of 71. Remembering her, actor Govinda paid tribute to his ‘masterji’. In an emotional video message, he said that he hopes her soul is at peace. Recalling their first meeting, he said in Hindi, “I came to you, wanting to learn dance. But I didn’t have money. And you told me, lovingly, we’ll worry about that later.”

"It is because of teachers like you that a common man like me, could go from Govind to Govinda. I cannot express myself in words right now", Govinda further added.

In an earlier interview, Govinda had revealed that he once walked 19-kilometre to take dance lessons from Saroj Khan. Govinda says his "love for dance" kept his morale high and the National Award-winning choreographer waived off her fees for the dance lessons. He shared the story on the show: "Dance has always been my first love. It brings a different energy in me. When I was a kid I still remember that I used to walk 19 kilometers a day, as my class was very far from my home. I didn't have enough money back then to travel by a private vehicle, but my love for dance kept me going. Seeing this deep affection Saroj Khan, my Guru, didn't charge me a single penny."

Saroj Khan was diabetic and had complained of breathing problems last month, following which she was admitted to Mumbai’s Guru Nanak Hospital. Over the past few weeks, she had been experiencing multiple health issues, though she had tested negative for Covid-19. She breathed her last at around 1.30 a.m., family sources said.

The last rites were performed at Malad burial ground. Few members of her family were allowed at the burial owing to social distancing norms.

Her notable work includes Sridevi’s iconic number ‘Main naagin tu sapera’ (Nagina), Mr India’s song ‘Hawaa Hawaai’, Madhuri Dixit’s ‘Ek Do Teen’ (Tezaab), Dhak Dhak (Beta) among others.

Lately, Khan has been selective with signing new projects. Her recent works include choreographing Kangana Ranaut in Manikarnika last year and Tanu Weds Manu Returns in 2015.

Her last major assignment has been directing Madhuri’s moves in last year’s release, Kalank.

She is survived by her husband, son and two daughters.

(With IANS Inputs)

