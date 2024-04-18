'God forbid anyone goes...', Elvish Yadav opens up about spending 5 nights in jail

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Elvish Yadav opens up about spending 5 nights in jail

YouTuber Elvish Yadav often remains in the headlines for some reason or the other. Elvish is followed by a large number of people. After winning Bigg Boss OTT 2, there has been a tremendous increase in his popularity. However, there was a decline in his fan following after he was sent to jail for 5 days in the snake venom case. Now recently, Elvish has broken his silence on spending five nights in jail.

Here's what Elvish Yadav said

The popular YouTuber was accused of selling snake venom at rave parties and was later arrested on the same charge. After this, Elvish was sent to custody for 14 days. However, he was later released. Now, in a recent vlog, Elvish did a live session with fans, in which he was seen answering fans' questions. During this live session, a fan asked Elvish some questions about the time he spent in jail. On this, the YouTuber broke his silence and said, "God forbid anyone goes to jail, that's all I would like to say."

What is the latest development in the snake venom case?

In the latest development in the snake venom case, Noida Police filed a 1,200-page chargesheet on April 6, against Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner and YouTuber Elvish Yadav and seven others in the Surajpur court. Statements of 24 witnesses were also recorded in the chargesheet. Noida Police is collecting information about cases registered across the country including Noida and Gurugram. The report confirming snake venom from a Jaipur lab has also been included in the chargesheet. Snake venom case-related videos, call details and other electronic evidence were made the basis. Evidence has been put in the chargesheet regarding the sections of the NDPS Act imposed on Elvish Yadav.

