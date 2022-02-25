Gangubai Kathiawadi Twitter Review & Fan Reactions: Netizens compare Alia Bhatt to Kangana Ranaut

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ATULKASBEKAR Alia Bhatt in and as Gangubai Kathiawadi

Gangubai Kathiawadi is one of the top trending topics on social media platforms along with Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film narrates the story of a young girl named Ganga who becomes Gangubai, a madame in the red light area of Kamathipura. It is said to be loosely based on the true story of Gangubai Harjivandas, popularly known as Gangubai Kothewali, whose life was documented in the book 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai' written by S Hussain Zaidi.

After its release, the actors and the film have become a topic of discussion on social media. The movie has received mixed responses. While some have tagged the film as Alia's career best, others think it was a painful watch. There are many who compared the actress to Kangana Ranaut who was recently seen in J Jayalalithaa's Thalaivi. Sample of the tweets:

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut has been vocal about the film. The Bollywood actress recently said that Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' has wrong casting.

Kangana had taken to her Instagram story, where she in a cryptic post wrote: "This Friday, 200 cr will be burnt to ashes at the box office… For a papa (movie mafia daddy) ki pari (who likes to keep a British passport) because papa wants to prove that romcom bimbo can act…"

"Biggest drawback of the film is wrong casting… Yeh nahi sudhrenge no wonder screens are going to South and Hollywood films… Bollywood is destined to doom jab tak movie mafia has power."

She added in another post that the 'Bollywood mafia daddy' ruined the work culture in Hindi cinema.

"Bollywood mafia daddy papa jo to who has single handedly ruined the work culture in the film industry, has emotionally manipulated many big directors and forced his products of mediocrity on their cinematic brilliance, another example will be following soon after this release."

"People need to stop entertaining him, in this Friday release even a big hero and greatest director are the new victims of his manipulations."

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' also stars Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa and Ajay Devgn.