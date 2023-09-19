Ganesh Chaturthi: Anushka Sharma brings Bappa home, celebrates festival with husband Virat Kohli

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi at their home

Bollywood celebrities and cricketers are celebrating the auspicious festival of Ganesh Chaturthi with great zeal and fervour. Many of them even shared pictures of their celebration of bringing Lord Ganesha to their home. Celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, Shilpa Shetty, and Allu Arjun, among others posted pictures of the diety brought into their homes. Now, actress Anushka Sharma too shared a series of pictures on her Instagram handle, celebrating the occasion with husband and cricketer Virat Kohli

Check out Anushka's post:

In the pictures, Anushka looks beautiful in traditional yellow and golden-coloured saree. On the other hand, Virat can be seen in a white colour printed kurta and pajama. In the caption, the actress wrote, ''Happy Ganesh Chaturthi.''

Earlier today, her Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi co-star Shah Rukh Khan also shared picture of Lord Ganesha from Mannat.

Anushka, Virat on professional front

Anushka Sharma was last seen in the docu-series titled The Romantics. She will next be seen in a sports drama titled Chakda 'Xpress, which is a biopic on the life of former cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

On the other hand, Virat Kohli is all geared up for the bigest tournament in cricket, i.e., ICC World Cup 2023, which will be held solely in India. India will face nine teams in the league stage including England, Pakistan, and Australia, among others. The finals of the World Cup will be held on November 19 at the Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.

